NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Experts say that if someone is talking about feelings of emptiness or hopelessness, it’s a red flag because, for many going through suicidal thoughts, they feel as if this is the only option for them.

“So women attempt suicide more frequently. However, men die by suicide more frequently because typically those male individuals are using more lethal means,” said Sanford Health Integrative Health Therapist, Chelsea Christensen.

Withdrawing from loved ones and friends may be another common sign.

A Sanford Health Integrative Health Therapist says the most overlooked sign is an extreme change in someone’s mood.

“People get really happy that their loved one is feeling better but that might be a sign also that suicidal thoughts are kind of occurring for them and that they kind of concluded that this will be something that they do,” added Christensen.

Loved ones may be afraid to ask someone if they are okay, for fear of worsening the situation.

Christensen says that is not the case. She says to ask, and when you ask, ask directly.

“That kind of brings it to light, might make it appear that you are comfortable with talking about that instead of someone having to share that kind of personal thing and it just gets straight to the point instead of dancing around the topic of are you going to hurt yourself or that sort of thing,” said Christensen

Christensen says if you feel that you or a loved one needs help, reach out.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to the national hotline at 988.