In North Dakota, suicide is the leading cause of death among people between the ages of 10 and 24, according to the Department of Public Instruction.

In 2020, the pandemic increased the risk of suicide for many Americans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Despite this, suicide rates fell by 3 percent nationwide and this downward trend is expected to continue through 2021.

Dakotas Area Director of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Samantha Christopherson said, “One of the things that put people at risk for dying by suicide is isolation and people were more isolated in hopes to stop the spread of the virus.”

Nonetheless, they “found in 2020 the suicide rates decreased in most places across the country. However, if we look at the rates, it did go up for certain populations.”

Although it is difficult to predict when an individual is planning on taking their own life, Christopherson says there are some warning signs to look out for.

“We want to watch for warning signs in the way that people talk and the way that people act,” said Christopherson.

Suicide is the ninth leading cause of death in North Dakota.

Jessica Guillory whose 23-year-old brother died by suicide, said, “When I got the phone call in the middle of the night then I knew that he had passed away.”

Her brother, Robert Matishek had been in and out of therapy before he died. Guillory says it’s important to take mental health seriously.

“I feel like suicide and mental health is kind of something that is kind of still pushed a little bit to the side. But I feel like by us getting the word out there about suicide prevention, people will be like hey you know I am feeling down and I can go and talk to this person and not feel like I’m judged,” she said.

One of those judgment-free zones is a gathering of volunteer advocates who host prevention events and offer help to people going through crises.

“The walk was just a great way to meet other people who had the same feelings and the same emotions and grow from that and different ways to cope with it to understand it better to get through it easier,” said Co-chair of the Minot Out of the Darkness Suicide Prevention Walk Celeste Hofer.

211 is one of many resources people can call to get help when in crisis and State Suicide Prevention Administrator Moriah Opp said, “We really want to encourage people to seek not just crisis services but prevention services for mental health as we know mental health is just as important as physical health.”



Families need to normalize talking and asking questions about suicide, according to Christopherson.

Other resources include the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, Help-is-Here and the Parent Lead toolkit that can help parents prevent suicide and other mental health crisis in children.

The Minot Out Of The Darkness Suicide Prevention Walk is coming up on Sept. 18.