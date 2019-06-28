Summer Nights on Main in Williston

If you’re looking for something to do this summer, The Williston Downtowners Association has something planned for you..

The annual Summer Nights On Main event is set to kick off Tuesday. It’s the 5th year the organization has put on this celebration, and they say its better than ever.

“So we have like 12 food vendors and activities for kids and face painting, and just all sorts of fun stuff. They do like hula hoop contest and pie eating contest and stuff like that. Just really cool live music, and its just a really fun time.” says Daved Lundeen.

Summer Nights On Main starts June 2nd, and will continue on every Thursday of the week from 5 to 9pm.