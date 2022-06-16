While triple-digit temperatures appear to be coming this weekend and not staying long after, the threat of severe summer storms remains through August.

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and the City of Bismarck Emergency Management teamed up to issue ways to be prepared amid the possibility of these storms.

Things to think about are a plan that has been practiced prior to needing it during an emergency and considerations for vulnerable people (like the elderly, infants, children, individuals with disabilities, and pets).

Most cities use outdoor warning sirens to alert the public to severe weather like tornadoes.

BBPH also recommends purchasing an NOAA Weather Radio just in case you lose power. You can also have the KX Storm Team app downloaded on your phone, where alerts will be posted consistently throughout any severe weather event.

Having an emergency kit of food, water, a first aid kit, and even books or games to pass the time is also beneficial.

In the event of a tornado, be sure to put as many walls between you and the exterior of the building as possible, ideally a room without windows.

Some cities, like Bismarck, don’t have tornado shelters, so if you don’t live in a safe home you may need to reach out to nearby friends or family to relocate during the storm.