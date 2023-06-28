NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Summer is normally a fun time for kids to be outside, but safety advocates are warning parents about a rise in drug abuse among kids, especially during warmer months.

According to the Gateway Foundation, about a third of first-time drug use happens during the summer time, making it an important time to monitor kids for signs of substance misuse. And there are a lot of factors leading to kids trying drugs over the summer.

The top three are:

1. Free Time – When kids have more free time and less supervision over these months, they get more independent.

2. Social Pressure – Officials say this has been an issue for generations, and it continues to be one.

3. Events with Availability – This means with more free time comes more events, like parties, concerts, and festivals, where strangers can introduce your kids to something new.

“If parents have some trouble having these conversations with their kids, they can use Operation Prevention, which is a great curriculum source,” said Michelle Rincon of the DEA, “We have activities for elementary kids, middle school kids, and high school kids.”

According to NDSU, after marijuana and alcohol, prescription and over-the-counter drugs are the most commonly abused substances by North Dakota teens.