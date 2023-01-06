NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The fate of student loan debt forgiveness is hanging in limbo while the Supreme Court prepares to hear arguments about the Biden Administration’s Federal Student Loan Debt Relief.

Right now, debt is not canceled and applications aren’t being accepted for the program because the Student Loan Debt Relief Plan is blocked.

Lawsuits were filed to kill the debt relief policy, arguing that the President alone doesn’t have the authority to cancel debt and that the plan is harmful.

The Supreme Court agreed to hear two of the legal challenges.

“States claim that loan forgiveness is going to hurt them financially because some of their loan servicers that operate in their states, would not be able to generate revenue that they have generated before. Another case is in Texas and it’s from two individuals who claim that they have been hardened by not being allowed or afforded an opportunity to give public comment on the eligibility criteria for loans,” said Dr. Nick Hillman, a professor in the School of Education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

The Biden Administration’s student loan forgiveness program would target debt relief for low and middle-income families.

Those that meet the requirements would receive up to $20,000 in debt relief.

“About half of all borrowers have less than $20,000 in student loan debt and so what this means is that for many people, their debts would be completely forgiven. And the second impact would be that, for those same individuals that have their debts forgiven, if they had defaulted on their loans or if they had delinquencies on their loans and sort of bad credit record with those loans, they would be resolved,” said Dr. Hillman.

And if the plan isn’t approved, there still might be a way for borrowers to receive some form of debt relief on their federal loans.

“Regardless of what happens with the Supreme Court, the Biden administration is trying to design some new ways of repaying student loans, that are called income-driven repayment plans. These already exist, but they’re trying to get more students, sorry more borrowers, to repay their loans through those plans and they’re trying got make those plans for borrowers so that there could be greater forgiveness through those plans,” said Dr. Hillman.

Student loan repayment has also been paused while the debt relief plan is being evaluated.

But once payments are resumed, this will affect those who had been paying before the pause and even those who haven’t had to pay at all yet.

“One of the impacts of restarting repayment is going to be that borrowers are going to have to have a lot of information about how to make their payments, when, and to whom. And that’s going to take a lot of proactive outreach from servicers that from my understanding might not go extremely well,” said Dr. Hillman.

Supreme Court justices will hear oral arguments on February 28.