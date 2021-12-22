Survey: 1 in 4 ND Christmas gatherings descend into drunken arguments

For 23 percent of North Dakotans, the season of good cheer is anything but cheerful when families get together over the Christmas holidays.

For those 1 in 4 families, arguments over politics, money, football games and longstanding family tensions fuel disharmonious gatherings.

A survey by addiction treatment and resource website, American Addiction Centers, found North Dakota’s 23 percent of family dissent is just above the national average of 21 percent.

The research found 38 percent of the family holiday arguments involved the presence of alcohol. In fact, the occurrence of drunken arguments affects some so drastically that 68 percent of those surveyed nationwide said they would consider an alcohol-free family Christmas in order to avoid these festive-dampening feuds.

North Dakota is realatively peaceful compared to its neighboring states.

South Dakotans report 30 percent of their families end up fighting over the Christmas holidays. Minnesota comes in at 28 percent while Montana reports 31 percent.

You can view the complete survey here.