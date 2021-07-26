Survey: 40% of North Dakotans worry they will lose their homes in the coming months

A federal moratorium on evictions will end soon, and that apparently worries a lot of North Dakotans.

According to a survey by insurance quote comparison website, QuoteWizard, 8 percent of North Dakota homeowners are facing foreclosure, while 7 percent indicate they are behind in their mortgage payments.

When it comes to evictions, the survey suggests 40 percent of North Dakota renters say they’re facing eviction. That ranks North Dakota at #3 among states with the most people facing eviction.

The foreclosure, rent and mortgage payment information was compiled using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Household Pulse Surveys. QuoteWizard analysts then broke that data down along state and demographic lines to determine the number of people facing foreclosure or eviction.

You can view the complete survey and the methodology here.