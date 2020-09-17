Survey: Economy sees improvement in rural parts of 10 states

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new monthly survey of bankers shows the economy making some improvements but remaining weak in rural parts of 10 Plains and Western states, including North Dakota.

The Rural Mainstreet Survey’s overall index remained negative at 46.9 in September, even though it improved from August’s 44.7 and marked continued improvement since March, when the index bottomed out at 35.5 as the coronavirus pandemic emerged.

Any score below 50 suggests a shrinking economy, while a score above 50 suggests a growing economy.

Bankers from North Dakota, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming were surveyed.