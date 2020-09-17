Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Survey: Economy sees improvement in rural parts of 10 states

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
1056 Agriculture (Field)_1513118112714.png

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new monthly survey of bankers shows the economy making some improvements but remaining weak in rural parts of 10 Plains and Western states, including North Dakota.

The Rural Mainstreet Survey’s overall index remained negative at 46.9 in September, even though it improved from August’s 44.7 and marked continued improvement since March, when the index bottomed out at 35.5 as the coronavirus pandemic emerged.

Any score below 50 suggests a shrinking economy, while a score above 50 suggests a growing economy.

Bankers from North Dakota, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming were surveyed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Check It Out: Morton Mandan Public Library

Lincoln woman runs for a cause despite marathon cancellations

Why the sky is bluer during the winter

DOC PROSTITUTION ARREST

Thursday's Forecast: Slightly warmer with a light haze

NDC SEPT 17

DSU Football

Mandan Volleyball

Unanimous Supreme Court ruling over a family’s mineral royalties may affect millions of dollars still in court

Dr. Wynne on Colleges

Oil Rush Ministry

Softball Benefit

Velva Volleyball

Kidder County Football

Wednesday, September 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Legislative Changes

Substitute Teachers

Amtrak Changes

Helping Voters

College Student Health

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss