Survey: Half of North Dakotans failed Dry January

State News

by: Staff Reports

Posted:

A survey of 3,000 people by the American Addiction Centers found that 50% of North Dakotans who signed up to the Dry January challenge failed, compared to the national failure rate of 36%.

Dry January is a one-month, alcohol-free challenge right at the New Year.

Respondents were also asked which drink they gave into if they have ever failed an attempt to abstain from alcohol, and it was found that 40% miss cracking open a cold one, saying they gave into beer or cider. 20% succumbed to spirits – vodka, whiskey, rum, etc. – and 20% gave into a glass of wine.

When broken down by gender, it was found that men (46%) were less successful at the challenge than women (35%). 

The survey revealed that 60% of respondents say the reason they failed Dry January is that they weren’t serious about it in the first place. 25% said they failed because they missed alcohol, 10% said it was due to boredom and 5% lost faith in themselves.

