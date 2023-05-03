NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The impact of social media use on the mental health and well-being of kids and teens continues to raise concerns among parents.

According to a new survey by The Harris Poll on behalf of The On Our Sleeves Movement For Children’s Mental Health, half of parents with kids under the age of 18 feel as though their kids’ mental health has been suffering for the past year due to social media usage.

On Our Sleeves is encouraging parents and caregivers to have conversations with their kids about how using certain platforms can make them feel.

In order to try to protect the mental health of kids, platforms like TikTok now have new safety measures, and lawmakers have discussed bills that would limit access to social media.

“This is a positive step, but parents can’t trust that this is enough,” said Dr. Ariana Hoet, a clinical director of On Our Sleeves and a pediatric psychologist at Nationwide Children’s Hospital. “Social media has the ability to increase anxiety and depression in children when used inappropriately, as well as potentially open them up to inappropriate sharing, hurtful language, bullying, and more.”

Hoet said not all social media is bad, as it can help build a sense of community, relationships, and self-understanding. But during the past year, the survey showed the number of people who said children’s use of social media has a positive influence on their mental health fell to over one-third, which was a drop from 43% in 2022.

As the digital world continues to grow, it’s important for adults to understand the pros and cons of social media use and to keep open communication about what kids may be experiencing online.

“Be curious about what your child is doing on social media. Taking an active role in their social media engagement, instead of simply limiting their exposure, can help them feel more comfortable to ask questions, report concerns, and seek help when they need it,” Hoet added.

Fewer parents are saying that they are comfortable with having these types of conversations with their kids because in order to have these conversations, consistent and open communication is essential.

On Our Sleeves can provide them with free, easy-to-follow guides and tools to start the conversation. A few things that parents and caregivers can do to spark the conversations can be to:

Ask kids to show their favorite video, channel, or online influencer and follow up with open-ended questions so that you listen more than you speak.

Develop a family social media plan to minimize conflict, support good choices, and address misuse. You can find a template on the On Our Sleeves website.

Talk to your kids about how to seek help from a trusted adult if they feel like something unsafe is happening and discuss which parental controls and settings will be in place for social media use and why.



It can be difficult to find the balance between giving kids the exploration of social media while also avoiding dangerous aspects, but parents can work to build a relationship that lets kids reap the benefits of social media while minimizing the risk of negative outcomes.