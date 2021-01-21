Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Survey: More North Dakota teachers willing to return to classroom

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A survey sponsored by a union that supports North Dakota teachers shows more willingness by instructors and staff to return to the classroom, thanks to a drop in COVID-19 cases.

The report by DFM Research of St. Paul, Minnesota said 52% of the 501 teachers and education support professionals who were interviewed said they felt safe returning to full-time, in-person learning.

North Dakota United officials say that’s up from 31% in October.

The Bismarck Tribune reported that even with falling cases, many teachers are considering another profession due to increased stress and burnout due to the pandemic.

North Dakota health officials on Thursday confirmed 152 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths due to the coronavirus in the last day.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Raising North Dakota: Embracing Differences

Thursday: Breezy and much cooler

Minot Boy's Swimming

Linton-HMB Boy's Basketball

BSC Basketball

Dr. Wynne: Comparing Vaccines

Wednesday, January 20th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

City Mandate

Survival after 6-months of covid complications

Monoclonal Antibody Treatment

KX Convo: Maj. Gen. Alan Dohrmann

CT man charged with assaulting officer who was seen being crushed against a door during U.S. Capitol riot

Insulin Affordability

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/20

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1/20

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/20

Inauguration Day weather extremes of the past

More Video

COVID-19 LINKS

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News