Survey: More North Dakota teachers willing to return to classroom

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A survey sponsored by a union that supports North Dakota teachers shows more willingness by instructors and staff to return to the classroom, thanks to a drop in COVID-19 cases.

The report by DFM Research of St. Paul, Minnesota said 52% of the 501 teachers and education support professionals who were interviewed said they felt safe returning to full-time, in-person learning.

North Dakota United officials say that’s up from 31% in October.

The Bismarck Tribune reported that even with falling cases, many teachers are considering another profession due to increased stress and burnout due to the pandemic.

North Dakota health officials on Thursday confirmed 152 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths due to the coronavirus in the last day.