Survey: ND gas prices up nearly 30 cents a gallon in the past month

A survey by AAA in Fargo finds North Dakotans are paying an average of $2.10 a gallon for gas, up 27 cents a gallon from one month ago.

Despite that increase, motorists are still paying the lowest price for the first day of July since 2004. On July 1, 2019, the average price stood at $2.61.

Gasoline demand has steadily increased as people return to work and take summer drive trips, according to AAA. The motor club predicts Americans will take 683 million road trips between July 1 and Sept. 30, a slight decrease from last year.

Looking forward, AAA says gas prices are likely to remain historically low, but may start to reflect 2017 prices. That year, oil production outpaced demand and allowed for low gas prices throughout most of the summer. The average of $2.22 on July 1, 2017, was just 12 cents higher than today’s average.

For more information on gas prices, visit AAA.com/gas.

