Survey: ND Gov. Burgum among the 10 most liked governors in the U.S.

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum ranks sixth on a list of most liked governors in America.

According to a data survey by personal financial website 24/7 Wall St., Burgum enjoys a 58 percent approval rate among North Dakotans. His disapproval rate of 20 percent is the fifth-lowest among governors in the survey.

According to 24/7 WEall St., Burgum’s popularity is helped by the state having a “rainy day fund” big enough to run North Dakota for 62 days, the 10th longest period among the states.

North Dakota’s low unemployment rate is also seen as a plus for the governor.

The most popular governor is Wyoming’s Mark Gordon, with a 69 percent approval rate and a rainy day fund that the government could operate on for a full year.

The least popular governor? David Ige of Hawaii, with a 32 percent approval rate.

You can view the complete survey and its methodology here.