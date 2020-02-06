Survey: ND the 6th best state in the nation for dental care

When it comes to dental care, North Dakota is all smiles.

Personal financial website WalletHub ranks the state at #6 out of the 50 states when it comes to all-around dental care.

WalletHub evaluated 26 key indicators of dental wellness, from the share of adolescents who visited a dentist in the past year to dental treatment costs to share of adults with low life satisfaction due to oral condition.

In specific categories, North Dakota ranks:

7th in percentage of adolescents who visited a dentist in the past year

25th in percentage of adults who visited a dentist in the past year

6th in lowest costs of dental treatment

17th in sugar-sweetened beverage consumption

3rd in percentage of adults who experienced oral pain in the past year

1st in percentage of adults with low life satisfaction due to their oral condition

The best state in the nation for dental care? Wisconsin.

Last on the list? Mississippi.

You can read the complete survey and its methodology here.