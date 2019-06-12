Survey: North Dakota is a good state for working dads

FILE – In this May 18, 2014 photo, Abe Safdie, 40, poses for a photo as he holds his 5 ½-month-old twins Ellen, left, and Ezra, before joining a twins club gathering in New York. Once they came out, it was an incredibly emotional experience, he said. Then the responsibility set in. It was like life during wartime. I would come home from a full day of work and both of them would be screaming their lungs out. But then around three months it changed. They started to smile. And once they started to smile, I felt like I had a real connection. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

North Dakota is a great place in which to live for working dads with kids.

A new data survey by personal finance website WalletHub ranks the state 12th in the nation based on measurements like child care costs, average length of a work day, work-life balance and other metrics.

North Dakota has the lowest unemployment rate among dads with young kids, and a low percentage of kids with dads living in poverty.

How died North Dakota’s neighboring states fare? Minnesota came in 5th, Montana 19th and South Dakota 22nd.

The best state for working dads with kids? Massachusetts, according to the survey.

The worst? Louisiana.

You can read the complete survey and its methodology here.