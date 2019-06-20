Survey: North Dakota is a “happy” state

A data survey says North Dakota ranks in the top 10 for “happiest states in the U.S.”

According to the research by financial information website 24/7 Wall St., most people in N.D. like what they do every day, learn or do something interesting every day, are in good health and get positive energy from friends and family.

That puts North Dakota at #10 on the list.

Hawaii comes in at the top spot.

The data survey relied on the Gallup 2019 “Well-Being Index,” as well as data from the U.S. Census Bureau, FBI crime data and other resources.

You can read the complete survey and methodology here.