Survey: One ND ‘benefit’ is its low divorce costs

Chalk it up as another “benefit” of living in North Dakota: The cost of getting a divorce here is the fifth lowest in the nation.

Personal financial information website 24/7 Wall St. analyzed various state and federal data to develop a ranking of the states according to the cost of divorcing someone.

In North Dakota, a couple without children wanting a divorce can do it for about $10,400 — the fifth lowest among the states.

If you have kids, the cost jumps to $15,600 –but still the sixth lowest in the country.

According to the data, 9.4 percent of the North Dakota population is divorced, the sixth lowest percentage in the United States.

California ranks as the most expensive state in which to get a divorce: $17,500 when it doesn’t involve kids, $26,300 if young ones are involved.

The average cost of a divorce nationwide is $15,500. About $12,800 of that amount goes to attorney fees.

You can read more on the data survey here.