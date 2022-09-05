(KXNET) — Everyone, it seems, wants to know what you think. Or wants to tell you what you’re thinking. There are suveys that also rank where your state stands on a number of serious and oftentimes silly issues.
Here’s a sampling of the surveys that have been released in recent months relating to North Dakota:
- North Dakotans are the hardest-working people in the U.S. According to a data survey by personal financial information website WalletHub, North Dakota tops the list of hard-working states, based on metrics such as average workweek hours, share of workers with multiple jobs and annual volunteer hours per resident, among other categories. Alaska, which has dominated the list many times in the past, comes in at #2. South Dakota clocks in at #4, Minnesota at #18 and Montana at #31. Coming in last is New Mexico.
- 6 in 10 Republicans nationwide think Donald Trump should be the party’s nominee. The USA Today/Ipsos survey found that 59 percent of Republican respondents favor Trump, who has said he has made up his mind about running again, and 41 percent believe that another candidate should represent their party. By comparison, 44 percent of Democratic respondents said that President Biden should be the party’s nominee in 2024, while 56 percent of those surveyed believe that another candidate should represent their party.
- North Dakota is among the top 10 states with the most student debt. With the average student loan debt reaching around $37,000 per borrower, North Dakota is among the state’s with the highest student loan debt. The WalletHub survey ranks ND high on student debt and low on grant and student work opportunities.
- North Dakota ranks in the top 10 states with the best community college systems. The survey compared more than 650 community colleges across 19 key indicators of cost and quality. The data set ranges from the cost of in-state tuition and fees to student-faculty ratio to graduation rate. When the digital dust had settled, North Dakota came in at #9 on the top 10 list of best community college systems in the nation.
- North Dakota has the highest percentage of suspended license drivers on the road out of all the states. That number is 7 percent, according to the survey. In a three-year period, North Dakota prosecutors filed over 25,000 “driving under suspension” charges in the state. Why so many? According to the data, most said they simply have to drive to work as there aren’t many options for public transportation in rural areas.