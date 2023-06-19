NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The 76th spring breeding duck survey that happened in May is showing an index of more than 3.4 million birds, which is up 1.5% from last year.

According to the North Dakota Game and Fish Department, the breeding duck index was the 23rd highest on record.

Mike Szymanski, the migratory game bird supervisor, said that this stands at 29% above the long-term average (1948-2022).

“As with all May waterfowl surveys, we are counting what remains of last year’s fall flight. After a modest production year last year, duck numbers were flat relative to responses that are more typical with abundant water on the landscape,” said Szymanski. “Moreover, a large decrease in the number of ducks observed in areas with good wetland conditions (i.e., the Drift Prairie) is emblematic of a broader population that has declined overall. Such observations may be more typical as prospects for late fall flights decline from those for the 1994 to 2016 time period.”

The number of wetlands was also down from last year but above the 1948-2023 average. The water index is based on basins with water and does not represent the amount of water that’s contained in wetlands or the type of wetlands that are represented.

“This is the seventh wettest spring in terms of wet basins on record, following our second wettest survey last year,” Szymanski added. “The prairie wetland ecosystem is highly dynamic, which is evidenced by the last few years bouncing between wet and dry conditions. Whether wet or not, waterfowl resources continue to decline in the state due to diminished reproductive potential, limited by secure nesting cover.”

Indicators for most species, except blue-winged teal, mallards, and scaup, increased from last year. However, mallards were down 9.8% and represented the 27th highest count. The green-winged teal increased by 71%. Wigeon and pintails increased by 58% and 47%. Other increases ranged from 12% to 19%. Scaup saw a decrease of 23%, and blue-winged teal decreased by 4.4%.

A species that was of management concern was the pintails, but they seem to the responding to excellent nesting conditions. Szymanski said that these birds have struggled continental, and it’s good to see them respond to good habitat conditions.

“Breeding duck numbers in North Dakota generally trend with wetland conditions. After a nominal increase, the overall number of ducks is still above the 75-year average, but 15% below the 1994-12016 average,” Szymanski said. “Breeding duck indices above four million in the state will be unlikely, even during the wettest years, unless our upland nesting habitats improve. The Dakotas will no longer be able to consistently buoy midcontinent duck populations without large numbers of acres of secure nesting cover on the landscape in the form of perennial grasses provided by programs like CRP.”

The estimated number of Canada geese in the state during the survey was down 23%, Szymanski added.

“Canada goose nesting efforts appeared to be reduced and delayed as few Canada goose broods and lower than normal numbers of nests were observed on the survey,” Szymanski explained. “There were many pairs and small groups of Canada goose observed during the survey on territories. Pairs may have simply been delayed, but some flooding of nests occurred during early May in areas with four to eight inches of rainfall during active nesting.”