Survey suggests economy growing in ND, 8 other Midwest, Plains states

State News

(AP) — A survey report suggests the economy continues to grow in nine Midwest and Plains states.

The Mid-America Business Conditions Index jumped to 57.2 in January from 50.6 in December.

The survey was conducted before much of the bad news was reported about the coronavirus outbreak that originated in China.

Creighton University economist Ernie Goss oversees the survey, and he says the outbreak could harm the regional economy in the weeks ahead.

The survey covers North Dakota, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

Survey organizers say any index score above 50 suggests growth. A score below that suggests decline.

