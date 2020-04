A statewide survey has been created by the North Dakota Department of Commerce to understand how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting individuals, households and communities.

The survey will ask about your experiences since March 13, when Gov. Doug Burgum declared a State of Emergency, to April 13.

The Department of Commerce said input is important to helping the state respond to community needs.

Below is the link to the survey:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/NDCOVIDCommunityImpact