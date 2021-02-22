SURVEY: UND researchers want your opinion on COVID-19 and public health efforts to address its spread

Researchers at the University of North Dakota are asking North Dakotans to take a 40 question survey to understand attitudes toward COVID-19 and public health efforts to address its spread in the state.

The survey states its purpose is to learn more about the “use of face coverings in response to the transmission of COVID-19 and help local officials and local businesses develop effective public health messages that resonate within our own community.”

Researchers say the study will take between 10-15 minutes.

If you take the survey, you will also have the opportunity to enter into a drawing for 1 of 20 $20 grocery gift certificates.

CLICK HERE to take the survey.