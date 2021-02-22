Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

SURVEY: UND researchers want your opinion on COVID-19 and public health efforts to address its spread

State News
Posted: / Updated:

Researchers at the University of North Dakota are asking North Dakotans to take a 40 question survey to understand attitudes toward COVID-19 and public health efforts to address its spread in the state.

The survey states its purpose is to learn more about the “use of face coverings in response to the transmission of COVID-19 and help local officials and local businesses develop effective public health messages that resonate within our own community.”

Researchers say the study will take between 10-15 minutes.

If you take the survey, you will also have the opportunity to enter into a drawing for 1 of 20 $20 grocery gift certificates.

CLICK HERE to take the survey.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/22

Airport Passengers

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 2/22

ATW: Get to Know the Glenburn Girl's Basketball Team

ATW: Regional Basketball Preview

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/22

Warm & windy today with light snow on the way

Huff Hills Ski Patrol

NDC FEB 22

College Hockey

College Basketball

Plays of the Week

The "Fauci effect"

Wishek family onboard United flight

College Basketball

WDA Hockey

State Wrestling

Class B Basketball

Tuition assistance for National Guard members

Small business support

More Video

COVID-19 LINKS

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News