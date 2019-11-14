Suspect charged in deadly assault of 64-year-old Fargo man

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Police have arrested a suspect in the killing of a Fargo man in a downtown apartment building.

43-year old Darrell Clinton Peterson is being held in the Cass County Jail on a felony murder charge in the death of 64-year-old Duane Darling, of Fargo.

Police say officers were called to the Pioneer Manor apartments shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday and discovered Darling bleeding from the head. He died later at a local hospital.

Authorities say a tip led officers to another apartment where Peterson was eventually taken into custody. Police say he was arrested after they reviewed evidence and Peterson’s statements during questioning.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Your Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/14"

Sterile Processing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sterile Processing"

Thursday: Partly sunny and much warmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday: Partly sunny and much warmer"

Someone You Should Know: Olympic gold medalist shares journey to sobriety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Someone You Should Know: Olympic gold medalist shares journey to sobriety"

Unlicensed daycare injury

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unlicensed daycare injury"

Swimming & Diving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Swimming & Diving"

Sydney_Dollinger

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sydney_Dollinger"

Beulah

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah"

Wednesday, November 13th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, November 13th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Fire Hydrant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire Hydrant"

DAPL

Thumbnail for the video titled "DAPL"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/13"

World Kindness Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "World Kindness Day"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Garrison Police

Thumbnail for the video titled "Garrison Police"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/13"

How Lake Sakakawea Can Create Its Own Weather

Thumbnail for the video titled "How Lake Sakakawea Can Create Its Own Weather"

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/13"

Wednesday: Decreasing clouds with slightly cooler temps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday: Decreasing clouds with slightly cooler temps"

Holiday Book Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday Book Drive"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge