Suspect in Fargo bar shooting taken into custody

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect wanted in a shooting outside a downtown Fargo bar last month has been arrested.

The Red River Valley Swat Team conducted a high-risk search warrant at the Hotel deLuxe in Fargo about 12:30 a.m. Monday.

The 43-year old suspect has been on the run since the Feb. 21 shooting of three people outside the Bismarck Tavern and was considered armed and dangerous.

He is charged with three counts of attempted murder and three counts of aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon.

The shooting victims were hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.