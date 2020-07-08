Suspected drunk driver hits highway patrol car in southwest ND

HETTINGER, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a Wyoming man was intoxicated when he slammed into a trooper’s SUV in Adams County.

The patrol says the trooper was conducting a traffic stop along Highway 12 west of Hettinger and wasn’t in his vehicle when it was struck about 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say a Kia SUV driven by a 37-year-old man from Laramie was going west, crossed the eastbound lane and struck the patrol vehicle.

The patrol says the man attempted to flee on foot, but was arrested by the trooper.  

