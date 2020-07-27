Suspected drunken driver lands inside Grand Forks apartment

GRAND FORK, N.D. (AP) — A suspected drunken driver crashed into a Grand Forks apartment building, punching a hole in the wall of a first-floor apartment bedroom and landing in the kitchen.

The tenants were not home at the time of the crash Saturday about 9:30 p.m.

Officials say the 2005 Kia van was still running when first responders arrived.

A juvenile male was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, reckless driving and being an unqualified driver. He was not seriously injured.

Authorities say there’s significant damage to the unit and a load bearing wall had to be stabilized.

