Suspended Grand Forks driver facing list of charges after chase

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Police say a suspended driver is facing a list of possible charges after leading officers on a chase in Grand Forks.

Authorities say the 51-year-old man was known to be a suspended driver when officers tried to stop him about 3:30 a.m. Monday.

The driver pulled over, got out of his pickup as officers stopped him, but then got back behind the wheel and sped away.

Officers used a blocking maneuver to bring the man’s vehicle to a stop and detain him.

Police are recommending at least eight charges, including reckless endangerment and possessing illegal drugs.

