SWAT officers search Fargo residence, baby removed

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Authorities say five people will face charges after SWAT team officers found drugs, guns and cash after executing a high-risk search warrant at a residence in Fargo.

An infant in the home was taken into protective custody.

Officials say Red River Valley SWAT officers were called to serve the warrant Tuesday because of the violent criminal history of one of the suspects who was known to possess guns and had made previous threats against law enforcement.

The Fargo Police Department’s narcotics unit says it seized marijuana, drug paraphernalia, two firearms and about $12,000 in cash. 

