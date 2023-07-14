NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — If you’ve driving around the state this summer, you might’ve seen fields of yellow canola and there’s another yellow plant that’s growing in high numbers this summer.

The current sweet yellow and white clovers we are seeing outside, are the second-year plants that will seed and then die.

The forage quality of the plant before it blooms, is comparable to alfalfa. But you need to be careful before using it.

“The hay might be put up at a little bit too high of moisture and it begins to mold. And sweet clover contains coumarin, which when it goes through a heating process in that bale, the coumarin can be converted to dicoumarol, which can create a vitamin K deficiency in animals, specifically cattle,” said James Rogers, the extension forage crops production specialist for the North Central Research Extension Center

Sweet clover has other benefits besides being a potential forage ingredient.

Since it is a legume, it helps fix nitrogen in the soil.

“Typically when we have years where we have a lot of sweet clover in our pastures and rains like we’re seeing this year, next year because of the nitrogen that it’s fixed, we may get an actual boost in our forage production,” said Rogers.

Rogers says sweet clover provides nesting habitats for wildlife, and the deep taproot of the plant helps develop the soil structure and increase the water and rainfall intake in the soil.