NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) Task Force wants to know if North Dakotans are aware of programs and services, if needs are being met, or if gaps in service or access exist for those with an autism spectrum disorder.

“We are seeking feedback about services, training, access, and needs,” said task force chair Kathy Barchenger who is the state autism coordinator for North Dakota Health and Human Services’ Medical Services Division. “State services tend to focus on young children and their families because of the benefits of early identification and intervention. We also want to understand the needs throughout the life span of individuals diagnosed with ASD.”

According to a news release, the task force wants to encourage parents, people diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder, service providers, educators, law enforcement, advocates, or other stakeholders to take an online survey about services.

The short survey will be available until Friday, December 30, and results will be reviewed during the task forces’ February 27, 2023 meeting and will be posted online.

The agency administers an autism voucher program, a Medicaid autism spectrum disorder waiver, and Medicaid autism-applied behavioral analysis services.

Details about these and other services can be found online.