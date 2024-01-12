NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — January is Cervical Cancer Prevention Month and North Dakota’s breast and cervical cancer early detection program is called Women’s Way.

According to a news release, Women’s Way encourages women to stay on top of important preventive health screenings.

It’s administered through North Dakota Health and Human Services (HHS) and local health partners.

Cervical cancer is one of the most preventable cancers, and according to the CDC, about 93% of cases are preventable with regular screenings. These screenings should be a top priority for people who are due for one.

“Screening guidelines vary by age. We encourage women to talk to their health care provider about whether they are due for screening, which screenings are right for them, and how often they should be screened,” said Susan Mormann, the Women’s Way director.

A general guideline is that women from 21-29 should have a Pap test every three years, and at 30, a Pap test with an HPV test should be done every five years, as long as the results are normal.

“Symptoms of cervical cancer typically don’t appear until the cancer has grown into nearby tissue. That’s why early detection is your best protection,” Mormann added. “We remind women who are concerned about the cost of breast and cervical cancer screenings, that Women’s Way may be able to provide a way to pay.”

Women’s Way serves women 21-64 who have qualifying incomes and are uninsured or underinsured, including having high deductibles and co-pays.

Coordinators with Women’s Way can help women get enrolled and connect with services.