NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — National Radon Action Month takes place during January, and the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality (NDDEQ) wants to remind people that now is a great time to test their homes.

According to a news release, cold weather months are the best time to get a radon test done, since radon is a leading cause of lung cancer in non-smokers.

63% of homes in North Dakota have an elevated radon level that’s above the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Action Level of 4.0 picocuries per liter (pCi/L).

North Dakota is listed as Zone 1, according to the EPA, which means it has the highest potential for elevated radon levels.

“Radon is a cancer-causing, naturally occurring radioactive gas that you can’t see, smell, or taste, found throughout the soil in North Dakota,” said Radon Program Coordinator for NDDEQ, Justin Otto.

Radon does harmlessly disperse in outdoor air at low levels, but when it’s trapped in buildings, it becomes harmful, especially at high concentrations.

“Radon test kits are simple to use and come with easy-to-understand directions,” Otto explained.

NDDEQ is giving away a limited amount of radon test kits to residents for free. If you would like one, visit this website and click the button that says “click here for a free radon test kit,” then fill out the information, and finally click the “request radon test kit” button.

The kits are available while supplies last, but are also at most hardware stores, building supply stores, and online.

“The good news is radon mitigation systems can manage high radon levels,” Otto added.

By installing a mitigation system, you can lower the level of radon in your home as the systems use conventional building materials and only need a few specialized tools to install.

They can be installed by homeowners or a radon mitigation contractor. Once it’s installed properly, it will reduce radon gas and safely vent it outside.

You can visit this website for a list of radon mitigation contractors, how to test, what the results mean, and how to address elevated levels.