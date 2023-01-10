NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — If you were to ask someone what “personal development” means to them, that answer may vary from one person to the next.

According to a news release, some popular definitions are interchangeable with self-improvement, consisting of activities that advance a person’s capabilities and potential, building human capital, facilitating employability and enhancing the quality of life, and the realization of dreams and aspirations.

The search for personal development is a lifelong effort that needs to be chased after throughout your entire life.

You need to do a little bit of self-reflection of searching mindsets and skillsets that you already have.

To achieve better, different results, it’s always important to remember your capabilities and capacity with intention and to remember that there is a better way to respond to current challenges and circumstances, you simply need to adjust your approach.

Here are some key strategies that will help you “do the work” to find inner strength, build relationships, unlock your full potential, and create the life you want.

#1 Find your inner strength

This means understanding and managing thoughts and emotions, and developing habits and practices to help create a strong mindset. Here are five ways to do so:

Pay attention to your thoughts

Most people go about their day reacting to the things that happen to them, but don’t take the time to consider their thoughts. Our thoughts can have a big impact on emotions and actions. Challenge any negative thoughts and try to see them in a positive light.

Handle stress

Stress is part of normal life, but you need to know how to manage it. When someone is stressed, they can turn to unhealthy ways of coping with it like procrastinating, relying on drugs or alcohol, or overeating. Try things like exercising, talking to a trusted friend or family member, or meditation.

Build courage and confidence

When we feel confident, we are more willing to take on a new challenge and get through it when things are tough. If you aren’t confident, you can become confident by setting small goals and accomplishing them.

Deal with change

Change is inevitable, but it’s an opportunity for growth and development. Try to focus on the positives.

Move past regret

It’s important to not let regrets hold us back. Learn from the mistakes and move on rather than dwell on them.

#2 Building enduring relationships

It’s important to have connections with people authentically and respectfully. Here are three ways to build those relationships.

Be warm

Being open and friendly with body language, tone of voice, and facial expressions is important because it helps others feel safe. How you represent yourself is almost as important as what you say.

Listen

Listening means more than just not talking when someone else is. It means opening your mind to hear what the other person is saying and understanding. Dale Carnegie wrote that “intent and focused listening is one of the highest compliments we can pay someone.”

Find common ground, show genuine interest

Connect with others through hobbies, interests, values, and professions. This is good for starting a friendship, reconnecting with an old one, or strengthening tough relationships as well. Showing an interest in others helps build connections.

#3 Taking command of your future

Set clear goals

Know your “why.” It’s what drives you, what you want to accomplish, and taking control of your life. Think about your goals, values, and priorities.

Seek fellowship-based inspiration

Create a vision for your life. It helps to show you the areas that you’re not fully satisfied with or not getting the attention they deserve. You can get guidance from leaders who are achieving their dreams.

There is greatness in each of us, no matter our background. You have the power to achieve anything for yourself and to make a positive impact on others.

You can gain better control of your life by focusing on your relationships, thoughts, passions, and emotions, and live your life to the fullest.