North Dakota Game and Fish is offering a new initiative called the North Dakota Fish Challenge, aimed at getting you outdoors and enjoying all the state has to offer.

The goal is to try and get more people fishing, catching a new species, exploring new waters or just remembering how fun throwing a line in the water can be.

If you take the bait, the contest runs May 1 through August 15, challenging you to catch a channel catfish, northern pike, yellow perch or smallmouth bass.

They can be any size; they don’t have to be a whopper.

Then, you just have to submit your catches on the official landing page.

Once you’ve completed the challenge, you’ll get a sticker, certificate and your name will be added to the page as a challenge winner.