NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Some of us may be traveling for the holidays and if you plan to travel to the far north, there are some things you should know if you enter Canada.

Those who are planning to cross the Canadian border should be aware of the current exchange rate. The currency exchange rate is $1 U.S. to $1.34 Canadian.

This means every Canadian dollar is worth about 75 cents in U.S. currency. That’s good for us Americans.

Outside forces impacting the rate are inflation, current high-interest rates, and trade deals.

The exchange has remained steady throughout the year and experts say this currency rate should remain constant through next year.

Some local banks can exchange U.S. Dollars for Canadian dollars or you can use credit cards too.

It is okay to bring U.S. dollars with you, but having currency on hand may get you better deals on products in Canada.