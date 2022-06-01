North Dakota is the home to more than 20,000 members of the LGBTQ+ community, according to the Movement Advancement Project.

With June 1 being the first day of Pride Month, KX News spoke with some people about what it is like being an LGBTQ+ member in our state.

Pride Month is a time to commemorate the Stonewall riots, which occurred at the end of June 1969 in New York City.

As a result, many pride events are held during this month around the country to recognize the impact LGBTQ+ people have had on the world.

“It’s really to highlight the achievements of the LGBT+ community and what we’re doing and to be proud of who we are because for so long many people weren’t allowed to do that,” said District 35 candidate Kris Mount.

In North Dakota, being a member of the LGBTQ+ community looks a little different than in other states.

“It’s a very different experience, I lived in Minneapolis for four years, I also live in New York for 10 years so there’s definitely a larger community there and definitely more people that are open about their sexuality, and in North Dakota, we definitely have the population here,” Mount said.

So, if the population is here…what makes the support, laws and love different?

“People can still get married, and still be fired from their jobs or losing housing or lose benefits just because of who they love and who they marry,” said President of Dakota Outright Johnathan Frye.

Dakota Outright, a 30-year organization, is the only one in central North Dakota supporting and raising awareness for the LGBTQ+ community, Frye says.

He shared with us what it’s like to be a member of the LGBTQ+ community in a largely conservative state.

“I would say that North Dakota is making process; it’s a little slower than some regions of the state, especially in Bismarck here, in relation to the country, I would say we’re really behind as far as progression with human rights and LGBTQ equality. We are not asking for special rights; we’re asking for equal rights and so it’s an uphill battle,” Frye said.

Safety is a concern for any member of the LGBTQ+ community no matter which state you call home.

“Now with Grand Forks passing their hate crime ordinance and Bismarck having a hate crime ordinance coming up, it’s a big issue for people because protection is a concern,” Frye said.

Although these cities made changes to stop hate crimes, Frye says there is still a lot of discrimination.

But change is coming every day.

Mount shared an uplifting experience with us that shows light at the end of the tunnel for the LGBTQ+ support in our community:

“One of the best things that happened once was a friend of mine and I got harassed at a restaurant and somebody else came in and just apologized on their behalf,” Mount said.

Mount says he’s running for office to show people that anyone can do anything, and change is possible in your hands.

Frye says you’re never alone, especially here in North Dakota.

“I understand that sometimes there are obstacles, sometimes it’s not safe to come out and sometimes there’s not the most accepting environment around you but there is a community there are people who are just like you who want you around them,” said Frye.

Frye says progress is inevitable even if it is slow, it just takes one day at a time to find peace and that is happening every day in the Peace Garden State.