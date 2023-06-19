NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Right now, the North Dakota National Guard is at our nation’s southern border with Mexico helping with the immigration crisis there.

Cartels are still wreaking havoc along the border, smuggling drugs and people into the U.S. They are armed and dangerous, and the guns they’re using are illegal guns coming straight from the U.S.

And this is where Operation Southbound comes in, established by the Department of Justice. Through a combined effort, the federal government is following illegal gun sales and taking them off the streets.

So far, this fiscal year, they’ve seized about 2,000 firearms and 80,000 rounds of ammunition heading to the cartels. The guns and ammunition are coming from all over the country, and the federal government is trying to narrow down the individual suppliers now.

“In just a few months, senior officials from Mexico and the United States will gather for the U.S. Mexico high-level security dialogue,” said Lisa Monaco, the Deputy Attorney General of the Dept. of Justice. “And there, we will focus on our shared security interests, including combatting firearms trafficking.”

According to the D.O.J., the cartel uses these weapons, which consist of everything from handguns to assault weapons, against the Mexican people, Americans, law enforcement, and military personnel.