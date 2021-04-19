Tax refunds: ND ranks among the lowest per person, and less than half of all residents even get a tax refund

North Dakota ranks 34th out of the 50 states when it comes to the average size of a tax refund.

That’s according to a data survey by the personal financial website 24/7 Wall St.

The average North Dakotan gets $2,840 back from Uncle Sam, according to the numbers.

Compare that with Delaware, where residents there average $8,766 per person in tax refunds.

Montana ranks 50th on the list, with taxpayers there averaging $2,459 in tax refunds.

At the same time, only 43 percent of North Dakotans filing tax returns get any refunds at all, according to 24/7 Wall St.

That’s the 5th lowest among the 50 states.

Nationwide, the IRS issued nearly 122 million refunds totaling $452.1 billion, with an average of $3,709 per refund.

