Tax revenues exceed projections in April

FILE – In this June 15, 2018 file photo, twenty dollar bills are counted in North Andover, Mass. Amid the pandemic-fueled recession, your job description and responsibilities may have changed. Whether you’ve taken on more tasks after employees were laid off or your household income has taken a hit, there are plenty of reasons to negotiate your salary even in tough times. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — State tax revenue exceeded projections in April.

The Bismarck Tribune reports April’s general fund revenues outpaced 2019 legislative projections by 1.2%, or more than $2.7 million.

Revenues have exceeded projections by 2.2%, or $96.6 million, since mid-2019.

May’s revenue numbers aren’t available yet but State Office of Management and Budget Director Joe Morrisette said Monday they looked to be what he called “fairly positive.”

Overall sales taxes, the largest source of general fund revenue, are still 2.5% lower than the 2019 forecast, though, reflecting the disruptive effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Overall oil taxes are 26% under forecasts.