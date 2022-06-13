NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Two important resources in North Dakota are education and energy, and both are vital to our future.

In the Upper Midwest, about two million consumers and businesses use lignite energy, which is a dark brown to black combustible mineral that formed millions of years ago.

To put it simply, lignite is coal. It’s an important part of our world in North Dakota and a big part of our future.

Today kicked off the 36th annual Lignite Education Seminar in Bismarck. About 70 teachers gathered together from Minnesota, Montana, South Dakota and North Dakota to educate themselves about the lignite industry.

“You get a feel of the culture of the industry, which is super important, and it humanizes it,” said Kay LaCoe, the Vice President of Marketing and Communications for the Lignite Energy Council. “Often, industries, like the coal industry in North Dakota can often come off as preachy or untouchable, and this humanizes it and makes sure that the teachers and the public know that it’s an important industry for North Dakota.”

LaCoe said that it’s important for teachers to understand where electricity comes from and how it’s produced so they can then pass that information on to their students.

“No different than being able to connect the dots between farms and grocery stores. We’re connecting the dots between coal and the power at the switch,” explained LaCoe.

The seminar provides teachers with information and educational materials that they will need to teach their students about how lignite is mined and what it is used for.

Jen Anderson, a teacher at Shiloh Christian School in Bismarck, said the seminar is beneficial to everyone.

“Well I think it is important for North Dakotans in general to just understand what we provide as a state and what we have to offer our country,” said Anderson. “If teachers understand it better, I think we can be better resources for our students and understand our role as North Dakotans.”

She also said one surprising fact she learned was that there is about 800 years worth of lignite energy at our consumption.

The lignite industry is North Dakota’s fifth largest industry behind agriculture, oil and gas, tourism and manufacturing. Because of this, the summit organizers said it’s vital for our future leaders to understand the business.

The seminar has now been made into a two credit course lasting four days for those who wish to continue onto higher education.

At the end of the course, the attendees will be touring a coal mine in order to get a hands-on learning experience about the industry.