NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The federal government wants to strengthen U.S. economic and national security in North Dakota, and they’re doing this through a program called, “Tech Hubs.”

The one tech hub that will impact the Dakotas and the Upper Midwest is in Minneapolis.

Tech Hubs will build the workforce of the future, enabling businesses to start and grow and deploy and deliver critical and emerging technologies.

A Tech Hubs Designation is a strong endorsement of North Dakota’s plan to supercharge a critical technology ecosystem and become a global leader over the next decade.

“If there are organizations that are interested in participating, I strongly suggest that they take a look at our whole list of hubs, the regions they’re located, the technology areas they’re focused on, and reach out to those individuals who are leading that hub strategy,” said Eric Smith, the Assistant Secretary of Commerce.

The Tech Hubs Program was enacted as part of the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022. The statute authorized $10 billion for the program over five years.