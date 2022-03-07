Teenagers were behind the wheel in nine fatal road crashes in 2020, according to Vision Zero. Data also shows teen drivers between the ages of 14-19 were responsible for 20 percent of all crashes in North Dakota.

But one man is sharing his story in an effort to make a difference.



Driver Education Instructor at Minot High School Nick Cavallo said, “I thought I was clear to pass on this two-lane highway, I thought I was clear, it turns out I wasn’t and I had to make a quick decision in order to avoid the head-on collision in the highway and the speed and hit the brakes and whipped the wheel to the right and I hit the gravel shoulder.”

Cavallo recalled he “did a 180 on dry pavement and [I] ended up in a ditch.”

He was 22 at the time the crash happened. He said it was a terrifying near-death experience. A former history teacher, Cavallo now tells his story to students hoping it will inspire them to be safer behind the wheel.

“I tell students you ask yourself three questions when you’re passing. Is it safe? Is it legal? And is it necessary? In my case, it was none of those things.”

Cavallo said it’s important younger drivers know they’re not invincible and that even more experienced drivers can make costly mistakes

“Young people don’t consider the consequences of their actions and I like for students to learn from the things that I did.,” he added.

In the last five years, 34 teenagers between the ages of 14 and 19 have died from vehicle crashes, according to the state Transportation Department. Public Safety Information Program Manager Lauren Bjork says these crashes occur mainly because of risk-taking behaviors among teen drivers.

“We see speeding as a huge issue, alcohol use and not wearing a seatbelt, those are all factors in these fatalities,” said Bjork.

Vision Zero which has been in existence since 2018 is one of many programs that state officials are using to increase driver safety awareness and bring road fatalities to zero. Vision Zero schools and the national program, Impact teen driving are programs that have taken a keen interest in teen driver safety.

Northwestern Regional Coordinator of Vision Zero Kyle Patterson, said, “We wanna take student leaders in the school that are selected by their teachers or their counselors that just have a great impact to be that peer to peer with their fellow students.”

“These crashes are preventable when driving and making the right decisions behind the wheels. Now Impact Teen Driving is a free program for schools where we can get an awesome banner for the students where they can place in high traffic areas in schools,” he continued.

According to the Transportation Department, on average a teen driver is involved in a crash every five hours, and every 52 days one teen dies in a crash.

Patterson says along with taking a driver safety course, the other key is for parents to be role models for their kids on the road.

There are free driver’s eucationd courses offered for teens who want to get their licenses by age 16.