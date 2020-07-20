Teen makes thousands of masks for healthcare workers

Between online courses and finding a summer internship, a teen from Barnesville, Minnesota made thousands of face shields.

Daniel Glynn put his knowledge and skills to the test by creating more than 2,700 face shields for medical workers in the region.

Since manufacturers were unable to meet demand, the FDA is now letting people 3D print the face shields to help out.

The mechanical engineering sophomore at the University of Minnesota says he’s utilizing what he knows best to help those in need.

“From my different work experiences and my academic experiences and just everything I’ve been involved with, it feels incredible to able to put those to good use and to help people,” Glynn shared.

Before stopping in mid-June, Glynn made an average of 140 face shields a day.