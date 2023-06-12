NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — State law requires all kids 12-15 who want to operate a boat or personal watercraft by themselves must pass the state’s boating basics course.

According to the North Dakota Game and Fish Department, this is for anyone with at least a 10-horsepower motor.

The course is available for home study, all you have to do is contact the Game and Fish Department at (701) 328-6300 or by email at ndgf@nd.gov.

Two commercial providers will also be offering the course online, you can find those links here.

The home study course is free, but students will be charged a fee to take it online, as the provider will charge for the course, not the Game and Fish Department.

This course will be covering legal requirements, getting underway, accidents, navigation rules, and special topics, like rules of the road, laws, weather, life-saving, and first aid.