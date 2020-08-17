Teens escape in Moorhead, steal county-owned vehicle, flee

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say two teens are in custody after escaping from a juvenile detention center in Moorhead and fleeing in a county-owned vehicle.

Officials say the teens escaped from the Northwest Juvenile Detention Center Sunday afternoon.

A short time later, a passerby reported he saw the two juveniles get into the vehicle and drive away.

The teens eluded officers’ attempts to stop the vehicle and fled on Interstate 94 with speeds hitting 100 mph. They were eventually arrested after a sheriff’s deputy used a maneuver to stop the vehicle.  

