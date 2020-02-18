Live Now
Texas co. to pay $2.4M penalty for ND oil terminal violation

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says a Texas company and its subsidiaries will pay a $2.4 million penalty to resolve alleged violations of the Clean Air Act for a crude oil trans-loading facility the companies formerly owned and operated on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation in North Dakota.

The EPA says the penalties are against US Development Group, LLC, and two subsidiaries. The agency says the companies constructed and operated the Van Hook Crude Terminal before receiving the necessary permit, a violation of the Clean Air Act. US Development Group later sold the terminal to another company.

