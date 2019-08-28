Texas company sentenced in North Dakota oilfield death

FILE – In this April 24, 2015 file photo, pumpjacks work in a field in the Permian Basin near Lovington, N.M. Environmentalists say U.S. land managers violated environmental laws and their own regulations when issuing dozens of leases to drill in one of the nation’s busiest oilfields. WildEarth Guardians filed a lawsuit Monday, June 3, 2019 in U.S. District Court, claiming the oil boom in southeastern New Mexico is a threat to Carlsbad Caverns National Park and the surrounding area’s cave systems and desert slopes.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Houston company has been found guilty and ordered to pay $2.1 million in fines and restitution in the 2014 death of an Alabama man who died in an explosion while working western North Dakota’s oil patch.

C&J Well Services, formerly known as Nabors Completion and Production Services, pleaded guilty Wednesday of violating safety regulations and causing the death of 28-year-old Marine veteran Dustin Payne, of Hazel Green, Alabama.

Authorities say Payne was welding inside a tank that had not been properly cleaned and vented. The welding equipment ignited vapors, causing an explosion.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland ordered the company to pay $1.6 million to Payne’s estate as well as a $500,000 fine.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration in 2015 fined the company more than $97,000.