NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) —Thanksgiving is a time to connect with family and friends and eat endless amounts of food, but veterinarians say no matter how much your pets beg, you need to leave them out of that portion of the celebration.

Vets say some of the most toxic Thanksgiving foods for pets are onions and garlic. Which are in several Thanksgiving staples like stuffing, mashed potatoes, and green bean casserole.

Grape and raisin-based pies can also be fatal for pets. As well as ham, because it’s hard for animals to digest.

Although the main part of Thanksgiving dinner can be safe for pets, serving your pet turkey comes with some stipulations as well.

“As long as you take off the skin and a very small amount, it would probably be okay,” said the Owner of The Pet Vet, Dr. Sharon Otto-Tafelmeyer. “But if your animal has digestive issues, you’re going to wind up dealing with probably vomiting and or diarrhea. And nobody wants to deal with that on the holidays.”

Although most vets say to stay away from giving your pets any type of human food, there are a few exceptions.

A scoop of canned pumpkin can help with a dog’s upset stomach. But don’t serve them pumpkin pie because spices like nutmeg and allspice are toxic.

Raw vegetables are fine, and so are fresh fruits with no seeds. But vets say the best way to include your furry family member during the holidays is to show them some extra attention.

“Instead of giving them a whole bunch of food that will probably wind up you having to clean up in the long run, just give them extra time,” said Dr. Otto-Tafelmeyer. “Go out and take a walk with them if you have a dog or just spend some extra snuggle time with your. They are going to enjoy that a lot more than the stuff off the table.”

Vets also say to make sure your garbage is secure. Because stray pets or the neighbor’s dog can get into the garbage and eat those toxic ingredients.