The aftermath: Sunday morning in Fargo

State News

by: WDAY

Posted: / Updated:

Sunday, parts of downtown Fargo are revealing battle scars from the unrest Saturday night. Rocks, bottles, and acres of windows are broken.

But in true Midwest form, a call for clean-up was met early.

By 6:30 a.m., with no organized effort, volunteers showed up to shovel and sweep away the glass, the stones, and the memories of last night.

Building owners had a tough job, knocking out damaged and broken windows.

Fargo’s Mayor got emotional just looking at it.

“It kind of makes me want to cry, because last night was just a little hard to take,” Mayor Tim Mahoney said.

“I couldn’t sleep, I was up at 4:45 and thought, I am just going to head down,” a Fargo resident shared as she helped clean up.

People weren’t just cleaning up glass, they were finding reminders of last night: not just rocks used for throwing, but tear gas canisters that were still even a little ripe as well.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert One Minute 5-31

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-31"

Black Lives Matter Protest - Bismarck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Black Lives Matter Protest - Bismarck"

Dacotah Speedway Opens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dacotah Speedway Opens"

Fargo downtown protest turns violent

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fargo downtown protest turns violent"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 5-30-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 5-30-20"

Robert One Minute 5-30

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-30"

Summer Reading Kick off

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer Reading Kick off"

Sundre Summer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sundre Summer"

Watford City Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watford City Baseball"

UTTC employee tests positive

Thumbnail for the video titled "UTTC employee tests positive"

COVID-19 Case Update 5-30

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Case Update 5-30"

Minot Drive-in Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Drive-in Testing"

Bismarck Blast Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Blast Softball"

Lauren Ware

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lauren Ware"

Friday, May 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, May 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Bismarck Larks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Larks"

Cattle Market Trouble

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cattle Market Trouble"

Care19 Security

Thumbnail for the video titled "Care19 Security"

Sports on Tap

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sports on Tap"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge