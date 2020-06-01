The aftermath: Sunday morning in Fargo

Sunday, parts of downtown Fargo are revealing battle scars from the unrest Saturday night. Rocks, bottles, and acres of windows are broken.

But in true Midwest form, a call for clean-up was met early.

By 6:30 a.m., with no organized effort, volunteers showed up to shovel and sweep away the glass, the stones, and the memories of last night.

Building owners had a tough job, knocking out damaged and broken windows.

Fargo’s Mayor got emotional just looking at it.

“It kind of makes me want to cry, because last night was just a little hard to take,” Mayor Tim Mahoney said.

“I couldn’t sleep, I was up at 4:45 and thought, I am just going to head down,” a Fargo resident shared as she helped clean up.

People weren’t just cleaning up glass, they were finding reminders of last night: not just rocks used for throwing, but tear gas canisters that were still even a little ripe as well.